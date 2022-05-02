Peak Bengaluru: Dad sends matrimonial match, woman tries to hire him for startup

Udita, the co-founder of Salt, had shared the conversation with her father after her 'experimentation with the possible groom.'

In what can be only described as ‘Peak Bengaluru’, a conversation between a father and fintech co-founder daughter regarding the latter's matrimonial match has gone viral on social media. The post has got more than 12,500 likes and generated 1,274 retweets till afternoon of Monday, May 2. The screen shot of the conversation was shared by the daughter under the title "what getting disowned by father looks like."

Udita Paul, co-founder of Bengaluru-based Salt was sent a matrimonial match by her father. Udita, instead of responding in a traditional way, wanted to hire the probable groom, who had seven years of experience in the sector, for her company.

She had asked the man to send his profile and also given the link. Udita had shared the conversation with her father after her 'experimentation with the possible groom'. In the viral post, the conversation between the father and daughter goes like this —

Udita's father: "Can we talk?... urgent.... you know what u did ...u cannot hire people from matrimonial site ... what to tell his father now ... i saw your message u gave him interview link n asked for resume ... reply u crazy girl ... "

Udita's reply: "... 7 years of fintech experience is great ... we are hiring. I am sorry."

What getting disowned from father looks like. pic.twitter.com/nZLOslDUjq — Udita Pal (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

However, the hire didn’t go through either, as his salary expectations of Rs 62 lakh along with Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs) were more than what the company could afford him. In addition, her father deleted her matrimonial profile as well.

Jeevansathi, the matrimonial site on which her father had made her account also weighed in, and said, “Let us know if you still have an opening & we will apply for the perfect life partner.” When she asked to snoop around for free for a month on the site, JeevanSathi said that while chat is free on the matrimonial site, it redirected to Naukri instead.

Of course, Peak Bengaluru, the popular Twitter account which tweets startup related incidents that can only happen in Bengaluru, also weighed in.

