PC George arrested in solar scam rape case

George has, however, denied the allegations and even named the survivor at a press conference, which is against the law.

Controversial Kerala politician PC George was on Saturday, July 2, arrested on the basis of a sexual assault complaint filed by an accused in the solar panel case, two months after he was arrested and released on bail for hate speech. The 70-year-old George, who represented the Poonjar constituency in the state Assembly for 33 years, was taken into custody by the Museum police from a guest house in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram this afternoon in a dramatic move.

At that time, the senior politician was being grilled by a team of Crime Branch personnel in connection with a conspiracy, allegedly hatched to defame the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in smuggling charges levelled by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. According to police sources, the sudden move to arrest George was made based on a secret statement given by the woman, and according to a written complaint filed directly by her at the local police station in this regard.

As per the complaint, PC George had allegedly sexually assaulted her at a guest house in Thycaud on February 10, and also allegedly sent her indecent messages. Soon after filing an FIR over the charges, a team led by the Cantonment Assistant Commissioner took George into custody. He has been charged under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 (a) (sexual harassment), they said.

However, George rejected the charges and claimed that he had not done anything indecent and that it was a false complaint.

A former chief whip while the Congress-led UDF was in power, George also alleged that the survivor filed the complaint now, as he did not give a statement in favour of her in a similar case she had filed against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

While speaking to the reporters outside the police station, the politician again courted controversy by insulting a woman TV journalist who questioned him naming the accused, which is illegal.

Besides journalists, senior CPI(M) leader and Education Minister V Sivankutty were among those who strongly condemned his act.