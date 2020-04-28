Paytm devises 'contactless in-store ordering' solution for restaurants

Paytm has found a way to enable people to avoid touching the menu when they visit restaurants.

In what could become a new normal, post COVID-19, companies have gone into an innovation drive, looking at ways to make people stay protected from viruses of any type forever. Paytm has found a way to enable people to avoid touching the menu when they visit restaurants by developing a 'contactless in-store ordering' solution.

Paytm will have a QR code displayed in the restaurants. When the customer points the phone and scans it from the Paytm app, the restaurantâ€™s menu will be displayed on their mobiles. This means the customers donâ€™t have to touch the menu which could have been handled by multiple people before them. The company says it has already onboarded 1 lakh restaurants for this feature and more are being worked on. They have covered only the top 30 cities so far.

The same way, they can make the payments too, resulting in a contactless visit to the restaurants.

If this is implemented, the restaurants will also feel relived at seeing business coming back. Most of the restaurants have remained fully closed or just serving the takeaway orders at their entrances.

Interestingly, Zomato, the online food order delivery major, is also hinting at contactless dining at restaurants by storing and sharing the menu from restaurants and making payments directly from the Zomato mobile app. Ordering of food from the menu will also be handled online.

Paytm has already expanded its payments methods including accepting payments through UPI, net-banking and cards. The order updates will keep flashing on the Paytm app.

Paytm Vice-President Nikhil Saigal said that the company has built this technology to help restaurants and their customers follow social-distancing norms.