Paytm brings back Cricket League with cashback after being pulled off Play Store

Paytm and Paytm First Games were temporarily pulled off the Google Play Store for violating its gambling policy.

Money Paytm

Days after Paytm and Paytm First Games were temporarily pulled off the Google Play Store for violating its gambling policy, Paytm announced that the fantasy cricket league, for which it was pulled off, has been brought back with UPI cashback. Paytm had launched the ‘Paytm Cricket League’ on the app where users could get player stickers after each transaction, collect them and receive Paytm cashback.

On Monday, Paytm said that users can collect stickers of their cricket stars as they pay digitally for their mobile bills, recharges, buying groceries or money transfers. Once they have a complete set, they can redeem it for cashback up to Rs 1,000.

“Every sticker collected by the user is automatically added to the cricket album. There are three different milestones to be achieved for getting cashback – 11 unique cricket players, 11 unique bowlers or 11 unique batsmen. Whenever a milestone is achieved, the users get a scratch card with an assured cashback,” Paytm said in a statement.

When the app was pulled down from the Google Play Store, Paytm had said in a blog that it was being made to remove the UPI cashback and scratch cards campaign and re-list on the Play Store even though they were legal. The company alleged that it was "arm-twisted" by the search engine major to comply with what it called "biased Play Store policies that are meant to artificially create Google's market dominance."

Paytm was back on the Playstore in a few hours.

"We are excited to bring Paytm Cricket League back on our app to reward users with UPI cashback on reaching various milestones, accomplished by collecting player stickers. We maintain that our promotional campaign was within guidelines and there was no violation. We believe that such arbitrary actions and accusatory labelling go against the laws of our country and acceptable norms of fair competition by arbitrarily depriving our users of innovative services,” a Paytm spokesperson said in a statement.