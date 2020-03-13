PayPal India rolls out new holistic wellness program for ageing parents of employees

Curated in-house, the program aligns with PayPal’s focus on offering a supportive work environment.

PayPal India on Thursday announced the launch of its new employee benefit plan, ElderCare@PayPal, an in-house curated program that facilitates holistic wellness for employees’ parents and parents-in-law. The initiative is part of the company’s effort to provide its employees with a supportive environment that allows them to bring their best to work every day. The program is PayPal’s endeavor to offer an elderly care infrastructure for employees’ ageing parents. These parents may or may not be living with their children, may not have access to proper health and wellbeing services or face financial constraints in meeting such needs. Keeping all this in mind, the program is designed to touch upon different elements of parental health, right from physical to emotional and financial health. The program is available not only in Tier I cities but covers most of India’s Tier II and III cities as well.

The benefits under this program include a comprehensive health check, doctor consultation, counselling assistance on emotional, financial and legal topics delivered in vernacular capabilities, home healthcare support like doctor or nurse visits, yoga sessions and extending medical insurance cover for parents-in-law. PayPal conducted discovery sessions with its employees and their parents to understand the issues that affect their wellbeing. This exercise helped develop the program in close partnership with end-users, to ensure that their needs are addressed.

Commenting on the initiative, Jayanthi Vaidyanathan, ‎Senior Director, Human Resources, and Head of HR PayPal India said, “At PayPal, inclusion as our core value is not only about including employees in every aspect of their work life, but about practicing inclusion of their families as well. This translates to supporting their families – spouse, parent, children especially across different stages of their life. Our new ElderCare initiative is another step towards this, over and above our suite of programs around child and partner care. The program offers special initiatives and services for their ageing parents and parents-in-law to help make their lives easier.

The benefits under this program include:

comprehensive health check and doctor consultation

counselling assistance on emotional, financial and legal topics delivered in vernacular capabilities

subsidised home healthcare support like doctor, nurse or a physiotherapist home visit, yoga sessions, pharmacy delivery, chronic disease management for ailments like hypertension and diabetes, dental care, etc.

and extending medical insurance cover for parents-in-law up to the age of 85 years

The ElderCare@PayPal initiative is effective from February 2020.