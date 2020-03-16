Pawan Kumar’s ‘U Turn’ to be remade in Filipino

Flix Cinema

Director Pawan Kumar recently confirmed that his hit Kannada movie U Turn will be remade in Filipino. He shared the news through his social media page, “Just got to know – Kim Chiu, JM De Guzman and Tony Labrusca are teaming up for a Filipino adaptation of Indian box-office hit U Turn, a mystery thriller film that first came out in theatres in 2016.”

U Turn will be the first ever Kannada movie to be remade in Filipino.

According to the director, it is possible that the film will be remade in Chinese and Thai too as filmmakers from those countries have shown interest. We can expect an official word on it soon.

It may be mentioned here that U Turn was remade in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu and in the Sinhalese language. Incidentally, it was the first Kannada film to be remade in all the south Indian languages and Sinhalese.

U Turn hit the marquee in 2016 and turned out to a blockbuster. A mystery thriller, the film had Shraddha Srinath, Radhika Chetan, Dileep Raj and Roger Narayan in the star cast.

U Turn was bankrolled by the director himself under his banner Pawan Kumar Studios on a budget of Rs 2.5 crore. The film was both a commercial as well as critical success. The technical crew of U Turn comprised Poornachandra Tejaswi for scoring the music, cinematographers Advaitha Gurumurthy, Sathya Hegde and Siddharth Suni cranking the camera and Suresh Armugam for editing.

U Turn is a film with universal appeal as the thriller revolves around the death of motorists who break the traffic rule at a particular flyover and how the case is cracked by an intern journalist and police inspector who eventually nab the culprit.

The film was remade and released simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil with the same title. The remake featured Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, Rahul Ravindran and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles.

(Content provided by Digital Native)