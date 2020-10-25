Pawan Kalyan's new project announced, actor to play a cop once more

'Favourite cop of Telugu cinema is back in a high voltage role,' said a motion poster released on Sunday.

Yet another new film starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan was announced on Sunday. The untitled project is being called ‘Production No. 12’ and is being produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. A brief motion poster announcing the film called Pawan Kalyan “the king of attitude” and said that the “favourite cop of Telugu cinema is back in a high voltage role.” Pawan Kalyan played a police officer in the hit 2012 film Gabbar Singh, adapted from Salman Khan’s Dabangg. A sequel titled Sardaar Gabbar Singh was also released in 2016.

The new film will be directed by Saagar K Chandra, whose last film Appatlo Okadundevadu was released in 2016. Music for the film will be composed by S Thaman, while Prasad Murella has been roped in as the cinematographer, Navin Nooli as the editor and Prasad Murella as the art director. Presented by PDV Prasad, the film will be produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

Pawan Kalyan, founder and chief of the Jana Sena Party, has been working in films and politics simultaneously. When he was criticised for being inconsistent in his commitment towards politics, Pawan Kalyan said that he had to return to acting, as it was his only source of income. “For me, for my family, for the party, it is a must for me to make films," he had said.

The actor’s next film up for release will be a remake of the Hindi film Pink, titled Vakeel Saab. Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the original. The film’s shooting was resumed recently after being stalled because of the lockdown due to the pandemic. Vakeel Saab is directed by Sriram Venu.

Recently, another upcoming film starring Pawan Kalyan was announced with director Krish Jagarlamudi. The pre-look poster indicated that the film might be a period drama. Produced by AM Ratnam, the poster said that the music is being composed by MM Keeravani, with cinematography by Gnana Shekar VS, dialogues by Saimadhav Burra and stunts choreographed by Ram-Laxman.

A few reports have said that Pawan Kalyan is also likely to team up with director Surender Reddy for another project, with story and screenplay by Vakkantham Vamsi. It was also reported that the actor might team up with Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar once again. Reports also suggested that Pawan Kalyan would be a part of the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.