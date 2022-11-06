Pawan Kalyan travels to Andhra’s Ippatam on car roof, slammed for ignoring safety

The actor-politician was on his way to Ippatam village to express his solidarity with the residents who have lost their houses in the demolition drive carried out by the authorities.

In filmy fashion, actor-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan travelled to Ippatam village in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district sitting on the rooftop of his car, ignoring road safety and inviting criticism from some. Accompanied by a convoy, Pawan Kalyan was seen casually sitting on the car roof without enough support. The video of the daredevil act has gone viral.

The actor visited Ippatam, where a demolition drive is underway for road widening, on Saturday, November 5. However, according to the JSP, the demolition drive is an act of vendetta as the village had hosted the party’s meeting in March this year. While opposition parties said that houses are being demolished, authorities have stated that they are razing structures like compound walls that were built by encroaching public spaces.

Several people called out the actor-politician on social media for his reckless act, which disregarded his own and others’ safety.

“Keeping safety aside, what message he is giving to his followers by sitting on top of the car,” asked Madhava Reddy.

“Is it not dangerous to carry so many people in a car....if any thing happens then who will take blame…” said another Twitter user.

Pawan Kalyan’s exhibition of machismo was seen as a statement against the ruling YSRCP government, which had prevented him from conducting a yatra in Vizag last month citing law and order issues. The JSP and the TDP had termed the action as anti-democratic.

Mild tension prevailed in the region after police attempted to thwart the actor from visiting Ippatam. Defying the police orders, the actor went ahead and reached the village on foot. He expressed solidarity with the victims who had lost their properties in the demolition. Reportedly, 53 houses have been demolished by the authorities so far. TDP and JSP allege that the government targeted their supporters by specifically demolishing their houses. However, authorities clarified that they have followed due process of serving eviction notices before carrying out the demolitions.

Speaking to the media, Pawan Kalyan lashed out at the government and alleged that the demolition was purely an act of vendetta. “Continue doing this and some day we will build a highway in Idupulapaya,” he warned. Idupulapaya is the native village of Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.