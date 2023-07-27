Pawan Kalyan speaks against FEFSI’s ban on artists from other languages

Cinema is possible only if all languages and all cultures unite, actor Pawan Kalyan said at the audio launch of his upcoming film ‘BRO’.

Flix Controversy

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has condemned the provincial move by the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), an association of the Tamil film industry, to engage only Tamil artists in Tamil films. Speaking at the audio launch of BRO, Pawan Kalyan said, “I appeal to FEFSI that you abandon the view that only our people should work in the industry. Today Telugu film industry is feeding everyone and accepting everyone. If the Tamil film industry restricts access to others, the industry will not flourish. If the Telugu industry is growing, it is because we are accepting of everyone.”

Citing an example of how BRO had artists from across India, he said, “Cinema is possible only if all languages and all cultures unite.” BRO, directed by Tamil filmmaker Samuthirakani, is a remake of 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham which was also helmed by him. The film has actors from Kerala, Uttarakhand, Delhi and other places. BRO stars Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma, Priya Varrier, Urvashi Rautela, and others.

Pawan Kalyan said the FEFSI should come out of its narrow-minded approach. “If there is an employment crisis in the Tamil film industry, look for other alternative measures. But do not shun other artists,” he said, adding that the Tamil film industry could make blockbuster films like RRR if they work with everyone.

FEFSI, which is headed by director and producer RK Selvamani, recently came up with a rule stating that only Tamil artists should be allowed to work in Tamil films and that shootings too should take place within Tamil Nadu. Film shootings in foreign countries should be avoided, unless absolutely necessary, it said.

FEFSI is an organisation comprising 23 different unions associated with the film and television industry. It has around 25,000 members. FEFSI asked all the unions to support the new guidelines, which they say, would help them. FEFSI took the extreme decision in an attempt to solve the employment crisis of artists in Tamil Nadu.

As part of its fresh guidelines, FEFSI has also said that if the production did not get completed within the deadline and the planned budget, the director should give a written statement explaining the cause.