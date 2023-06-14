Pawan Kalyan shifts base to Mangalagiri for election campaign, his film producers follow

Pawan Kalyan has temporarily moved to Mangalagiri in order to lead the election campaigns of the Jana Sena Party.

Flix Tollywood

Directors and producers working with actor-politician Pawan Kalyan announced that they will shoot films around Mangalagiri, Vijayawada and Guntur, given that the actor has shifted his base temporarily to Andhra Pradesh for the election campaign. On Monday, June 12, director Harish Shankar, producers Y Ravi Shankar, Vivek Kuchibotla, AM Ratnam, and DVV Danayya met the actor-politician at the Jana Sena Party (JSP) headquarters in Mangalagiri before they made the announcement.

The JSP chief is currently based in Mangalagiri, and will be touring several districts as part of the Varahi Yatra, which will commence from Wednesday. Producer BVSN Prasad who was among those who met Pawan Kalyan at his office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, joined the JSP.

“This is the first time that we have come here. We have been shooting in Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam, but after coming here we realised that we should shoot our films in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, and surrounding areas. Since Pawan Kalyan is going to be stationed here a lot, we have decided to shoot our films in the vicinity. We had a discussion regarding this with our producers,” said Harish, who is making Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan.

He said that it is not just Pawan Kalyan films that will be shot around Vijayawada, but also other films produced by Ravi Shankar, Vivek, Ratnam and Danayya will also be shot around Vijayawada.

Alongside his political campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, Pawan Kalyan is simultaneously working on two films — Ustaad Bhagat Singh and OG. The former stars actor Sreeleela and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, while OG is directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. OG stars actors Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and others. The film’s first schedule was completed in Mumbai recently. The release dates of both these films are yet to be announced.