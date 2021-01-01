Pawan Kalyanâ€™s â€˜Vakeel Saabâ€™ trailer gets release date

The film is the Telugu remake of Amithabh Bachchan starrer â€˜Pinkâ€™.

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan recently completed the shooting of his upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. After being out of action for nearly seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pawan Kalyan finally returned to sets to complete the remaining portion last month. On New Yearâ€™s Eve, the makers released a new poster featuring Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan, confirming that the teaser will be released for the Sankranti festival.

Earlier, the plan was reportedly to release Vakeel Saab for Sankranti, but the date has now been pushed to the summer, for theatre viewership to catch up. The film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariangâ€™s roles respectively from the original Hindi film. Almost three years after her last outing with Pawan, Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play his wife in the film. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, with music by S Thaman.

The makers recently shared a series of pictures from the last day of the shoot and wrote: "And it's a wrap for @Pawankalyan on #VakeelSaab sets. We all had a BLAST working with the Power Star The POWER will unleash very soon!(sic)."



Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is busy with multiple projects in his kitty. Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan took a two-year break from acting to concentrate on his political career. He is now back, with two projects which he hoped to complete and release this year. However, the pandemic did not allow for this.



Rana Daggubati recently revealed that he will share the screen space for the first time with Pawan Kalyan for an upcoming Telugu project. While the Baahubali actor did not officially reveal that it is a remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, reliable sources have confirmed this fact. Saagar Chandra will direct the film, which will be bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.



Pawan also has a project with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi in the works. Launched earlier this year, it is tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India; the film will feature actors from multiple industries, including Bollywood. There are also reports that Pawan Kalyan might reunite with director Trivikram Srinivas for another project next year. The duo previously worked together in films such as Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi. Agnyanaathavaasi (2018), which the duo had worked together for, was unfortunately not a box office success.