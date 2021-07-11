Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’ gets television premiere date

‘Vakeel Saab’, the Telugu remake of the Bollywood court drama ‘Pink’, released in theatres on April 9.



A little over three months after its release in theatres on April 9, Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is set to make its television premiere. The film will premiere on Zee Telugu on July 18 at 6 pm. Zee Telugu’s official Twitter handle has announced: “The hype is real. He is coming. Brace for the impact. World Television Premiere of Vakeel Saab on July 18, Sunday at 6 pm on Zee Telugu.”

Vakeel Saab, directed by Sriram Venu, is the remake of the Bollywood court drama Pink, which revolves around a court case involving three young women. The movie deals with themes of sexual violence against women and the importance of consent.

In the Telugu version of Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan fills the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan’s character from Pink. Actors Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla play the roles taken up by Tapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang in the original. Vakeel Saab also has Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj in significant roles.

Vakeel Saab was jointly bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju and the music for the film was composed by popular music director S Thaman. Pink was also remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai starring Kollywood star Ajith Kumar in the lead.

Vakeel Saab also had an Over-the-top (OTT) platform release on Amazon Prime Video on April 30, 2021, and received a good response from viewers. It was also one of the few movies that had a theatrical release during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hype is real

He is coming

Brace for the impact



World Television Premiere of #VakeelSaab July 18th Sunday at 6 PM only on @ZeeTVTelugu



Ft. Power Star @PawanKalyan #PawanKalyan #VakeelSaabWTPOnJuly18 #VakeelSaabOnZeeTelugu #VakeelSaabWorldTelevisionPremiere pic.twitter.com/Q48nUmTWtZ — ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) July 11, 2021

Pawan Kalyan is currently working in the Malayalam remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Rana Daggubati is the other lead in the film, which is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Earlier, with the delay in the reopening of theatres, several producers have said that they would go for an OTT-platform release for their movies. However, with the Telugu states giving the green signal for the reopening of theatres, many movies have started to announce theatrical release dates. Recently it was announced that the Telugu movie,Timmarasu will be released in theatres on July 30.

Watch Vakeel Saab trailer video here: