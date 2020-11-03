Pawan Kalyan resumes shooting for â€˜Vakeel Saabâ€™ in Hyderabad

â€˜Vakeel Saabâ€™ is the Telugu remake of the Hindi film â€˜Pinkâ€™.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Pawan Kalyan returned to the sets of his upcoming Telugu film Vakeel Saab on Monday in Hyderabad. After being out of action for nearly six months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Pawan Kalyan finally returned to complete the remaining portion of the shoot, which the makers hope to wrap up by the first week of December.

According to reliable sources, Pawan Kalyan will shoot for 12 days non-stop to complete his portion, and then relieve himself from the sets. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and â€˜Dilâ€™ Raju, and the project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is busy with multiple projects lined up. He has reportedly been signed to star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He will play the role essayed by Biju Menon in the original. Venky Atluri, director of the 2018 film Tholi Prema and the upcoming Telugu film Rang De, is said to have been signed to helm the project. To be bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations, the remake will reportedly be presented by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. According to reports, talks have been initiated with actor Vijay Sethupathi to play Prithvirajâ€™s role in the original.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and let their egos take them on a wild trip. While Biju Menon played the character of Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with an unblemished record, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian

Pawan Kalyan also has a project with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi in the offing. Launched earlier this year, it is reported to be a period drama set in pre-independent India. The film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood. Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan took a break from acting for two years to concentrate on his political career.

Heâ€™s now back with a vengeance, with two projects previously expected to release this year. However, the pandemic struck and all such plans were delayed. There are also reports that Pawan Kalyan might reunite with Trivikram Srinivas for another project next year. The duo is popular for working together in films like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi. They had also worked together in Agnyaathavaasi, which bombed at the box-office.

