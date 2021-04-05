Pawan Kalyan is a 'mic for hire': Andhra Min slams actor-politician

Amid the Tirupati bye-poll campaign, Minister Perni Nani criticised the Jana Sena Party chief for changing political affiliations multiple times.

news Politics

Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah slammed Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against the state government during the campaign for the bye-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat. Alleging that the actor-politician has been trying to whip up Hindu sentiments, the Minister, addressing a news conference, noted that Pawan Kalyan is campaigning for the BJP, whom he earlier targeted for giving two “rotten laddus” in the name of a special package for the state.

Perni Nani, as the Minister is popularly known, said that Pawan Kalya is more like a "rental mic, who would be in anyone's hands who pays for him". He said that politicising god was not a good thing, and "one that commits such sin shall repay".

He claimed that the same Pawan had remained silent when his allies (TDP-BJP government) had demolished numerous temples in Vijayawada city, but is now alleging that 150 temples were destroyed in the state.

Nani remarked there is no other actor than Pawan Kalyan who acts brilliantly in real life than in reel life. "Although he asked people to question the YSRCP government on irregularities, people are ready to question him over his vague political stand. In 2014, he gave a slogan 'Congress hatao, desh bachao' and stood by Chandrababu Naidu and BJP. However, in 2019, he accused the BJP of neglecting southern states and went to polls, joining hands with Communist parties and Mayawati, but again after facing a huge defeat, joined hands with BJP," the YSRCP leader said.

Countering the allegations in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Nani wanted to know if Pawan Kalyan is aware that Vivekananda Reddy was assassinated during the reign of his partner Chandrababu Naidu. He said that the CBI which is investigating the case is working directly under Home Minister Amit Shah and criticised Pawan Kalyan for being ignorant and in exile.

Further, the Minister said that Pawan Kalyan has no commitment towards people or public service, and only comes out during elections to seek votes. He said that Pawan Kalyan was never there for Kapus and did not bother to stand up for them during "hard times" for them during the TDP regime.