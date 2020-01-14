Pawan Kalyan meets Nadda in New Delhi, sparks speculation of BJP-Jana Sena alliance

news Politics

Actor-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J P Nadda in the national capital amid speculation that the two parties might forge an alliance in Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan, along with his senior party colleague and former Assembly speaker Nadendla Manohar, met Nadda at his residence and held discussions for over an hour.

Sources said that they apparently discussed the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh and the need to forge an alliance in the state, where the two parties had suffered defeat in both the Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls.

They also held discussions on the ongoing agitation by farmers of Amaravati against YSRCP government's suggestion of having three capitals for the state, the sources added. Pawan Kalyan briefed Nadda on the developments in the state, especially the ongoing protests by Amaravati farmers over the proposal to shift administrative capital to Visakhapatnam and judicial capital to Kurnool.

The development comes close on the heels of BJP making its stand clear on the three-capital proposal. The party's core committee on January 11 demanded that Amaravati should continue as the state capital.

Later, JSP leaders along with BJP MP from Bengaluru (South) Tejaswi Surya met BJP's Andhra Pradesh in-charge V Murleedharan and co-incharge Sunil Deodhar in New Delhi.

Pawan had reached the national capital on Sunday following a call from the BJP leadership and had held preliminary round of talks with BJP general secretary B L Santosh and MP Tejaswi Surya.

Pawan Kalyan had campaigned for the TDP-BJP combine in 2014 elections. He later severed ties with both the parties and conducted the previous polls in alliance with the Left parties.

Jana Sena could win just one seat in the 175-member state Assembly. Pawan Kalyan himself lost the polls from both the constituencies he contested. The party also faild to win a single Lok Sabha seat in the state.

IANS inputs