Sai Dharam Tej and Nivetha Pethuraj are all set to team up for a movie that will be directed by Deva Katta. Earlier, the actors shared the screen space in Chitralahari, which had Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead.

The Deva Katta directorial will be produced by Bhagawan and Pulla Rao. The groundwork for this project is on and the shooting is expected to commence in April or May. The official Pooja happened recently in Hyderabad with the Power Star Pawan Kalyan gracing the occasion.

Enquiries about this yet to be titled film revealed that the story will deal with the current socio-economic and political issues. Sai Dharam Tej not only has a meaty role to play in the film but his characterisation is intense, we hear. The actor, to get into the skin of the character, is making a lot of preparations, sources add.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej is expecting the release of Solo Bratuke So Better, which is being directed by debutant Subbu. The film stars Nabha Natesh as Sai Dharam Tej’s lead pair. The shooting of this film is currently on in Visakhapatnam and the team is working hard to complete the shooting so that it could hit the marquee on May 1 as planned earlier. Tollywood’s most happening music composer S Thaman is the music director for this venture with Venkat C Dilip cranking the camera. Solo Bratuke So Better is being produced by BVSN Prasad under his banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

Nivetha, on the other hand, has Red in her kitty which is the remake of the hit Tamil movie Thadam. Ram will be reprising Arun’s role in this flick. Directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravikishore under the banner Sri Sravanthi Movies, this action thriller will have three heroines in the star cast - Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer.