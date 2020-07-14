Pawan Kalyan fans eagerly await 'Vakeel Saab', actor's return to cinema after 2 years

The fans also wished the actor-politician in advance for his upcoming birthday.

Fans of actor-turned politician Pawan Kalyan are heaping birthday wishes in advance on their favourite star. Pawan Kalyan, whom fans call â€˜Power Starâ€™ as an actor, and â€˜Janasenaniâ€™ as a politician and chief of the Jana Sena party, will turn 49 this year on September 2. His fans are also excited about his upcoming film Pink remake Vakeel Saab, which is coming after more than a two-year gap since his previous release.

The Hindi film Pink, which had Taapsee in the lead role, was earlier remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai. The film talks about consent and explores ideas like victim-blaming. The role of the male protagonist, a lawyer, was played by Amitabh Bacchan in Hindi, and by Ajith in Tamil. This is the role that Pawan Kalyan will be playing in the Telugu version.

Since his entry into politics in 2014, he has indicated that politics is his priority. His last release, Agnyaathavaasi, came in 2018, and received a poor response. Since then, he has been focused on his party, contesting elections for the first time in 2019. He contested for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections from two constituencies, but lost from both. His party won only a single MLA seat, and the sole JSP MLA has also shown indications of supporting the ruling YSRCP. The Jana Sena Party then went on to form an alliance with the BJP.

Recently, when an important leader of JSP, former CBI director VV Laxminarayana quit the party, he accused Pawan Kalyan of being inconsistent in his commitment towards politics, as he had resumed his film career with Vakeel Saab. Pawan Kalyan had responded by saying that he had to return to acting, as it was his only source of income. â€œAll I know is cinema. There are many families that depend on me. For me, for my family, for the party, it is a must for me to make films," he had said.

Vakeel Saab is being produced by 'Dil' Raju and Boney Kapoor, and is directed by Sriram Venu, whose previous film was the Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer MCA (Middle Class Abbayi). A song from the film, 'Maguva Maguva', was released to mark the occasion of International Women's Day. The song, composed by Thaman S and sung by Sid Sriram, received polarised reactions. While many fans appreciated the song as a tribute to women, several people pointed out that the song romanticises womenâ€™s sacrifice and suffering.

