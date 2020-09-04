Pawan Kalyan confirms Chiranjeevi-Meher Ramesh ‘Vedalam’ remake

Responding to director Meher Ramesh’s birthday wishes, Pawan Kalyan confirmed that the remake of the Ajith film is very much happening.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was last seen on screen in the Telugu period epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has two remake projects in his kitty. The actor recently confirmed that he will star in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which will be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. Recently reports emerged that Chiranjeevi is stalling the project for a while to shoot the Telugu remake of Ajith’s Vedalam first.

Later it was reported that Billa fame director Meher Ramesh has been roped in to direct the Vedalam remake. It was said that an announcement about the project would be made on Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22 but that didn’t happen.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan turned 49 on Wednesday and wishes flooded in from fans and the film fraternity. Interestingly, responding to director Meher Ramesh’s birthday wishes on Twitter, Pawan confirmed that the Chiranjeevi – Meher Ramesh project is very much happening. He tweeted, “Thank you Ramesh. Wishing you all the best for your forthcoming film with Sri Chiranjeevi garu.”

Thank you Ramesh. Wishing you all the best for your forth coming film with Sri Chiranjeevi garu. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 3, 2020

The Vedalam Telugu remake is said to be bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments. Interestingly the remake was initially planned to be made with Pawan Kalyan a couple of years ago. Eventually, Pawan went on to star in the Telugu remake of Ajith’s Veeram, titled Katamarayudu, directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani alias Dolly.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. Koratala Siva is directing the film, which will hit the screens next year.

As per reports, Acharya is about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The film is bankrolled by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment.

Acharya marks the first-time collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva, best known for helming films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage. The film was originally supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences.

Pawan Kalyan came back with three projects which he hoped to complete and release this year. However, the pandemic struck and all his plans have gone for a toss. He awaits the release of Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of the Hindi Pink. The film, jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles. The motion poster of Vakeel Saab was released on the eve of the star’s birthday. Pawan also has a film with his Gabbar Singh director Harish Kalyan and a project with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi in the offing, with the official announcements also made recently. His project with Krish is tipped to be a period drama set in pre-Independence India and will feature actors from multiple industries, including Bollywood.

(Content provided by Digital Native)