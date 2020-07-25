Pawan Kalyan attends actor Nithiin's pre-wedding ceremony in Hyderabad

The 'Bheeshma' actor is a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan.

Flix Tollywood

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who is the chief of the Jana Sena party, has made a public appearance after a long time amid the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus. Pawan Kalyan, along with director Trivikram, and producer S Radhakrishna of Haarika and Hassine Creations, attended actor Nithiin’s Pelli Koduku ceremony in Hyderabad. This is a ceremony where haldi (turmeric) is applied on the man and he's officially announced as the bridegroom.

The Bheeshma actor is a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan. Sharing the pictures of the distinguished guests who attended his wedding, Nithiin took to Twitter and posted a ‘big’ thank you for them.

“A Big BIGGGG thank u from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for coming over and blessing me today on my pellikoduku function!! Really means a lot to me,” shared the excited actor.

A Big BIGGGG thanku from the bottom of my heart to our POWERSTAR and TRIVIKAM garu and ChinaBabu garu for comin over and blessin me today on my pellikoduku func!! Really means a lot to me pic.twitter.com/FnisoavTPH — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 24, 2020

The pre-wedding celebrations at Nithiin’s residence were kick-started with the Pelli Koduku function on Friday.

Actor Nithiin is marrying Shalini, his longtime girlfriend, on July 26 at the Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel in Hyderabad. According to sources, the wedding will be attended by a limited number of guests, including family members.

Meanwhile at Shalini’s house as well, the pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing with the mehendi ceremony which was recently held. Noted designer Neeraja Kona shared the picture of bride Shalini from the function on social media.

Nithiin and Shalini’s engagement took place on July 22 at his residence in Hyderabad. Nithiin is the son of noted producer, distributor and exhibitor Sudhakar in Tollywood.

On the work front, Nithiin is currently starring in Range De and Check, for which shooting is ongoing. He is also lined up for a remake of Andhadhun with Merlapaka Gandhi, and another film, Power Peta, with Krishna Chaitanya. The actor’s recent movie Bheeshma was a moderate hit. The movie starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The actor started his career with Jayam under Teja's direction in Tollywood in the year 2002.