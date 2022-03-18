Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak to stream on OTT

The star cast also includes Murali Sharma, Nithya Menen, Samuthirakani and Samyuktha Menon.

Flix Tollywood

Starring Tollywood stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, Bheemla Nayak released in theatres on February 25 this year. A month after its release, the film is set to stream on two Over-the-top (OTT) platforms Aha and Disney Plus Hotstar from March 25. It is the Telugu remake of hit Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

"Next Friday ee time ki, power storm mee intiki vachesthundhi. Dates mark cheskondi, calendar kaaliga unchukondi," read the Aha announcement on social media, which, loosely translated, means, "Lock your dates for the power storm. 'Bheemla Nayak' is all set to lure you." Sharing the announcement, Disney Plus Hotstar wrote, “Vastunnadu #BheemlaNayakOnHotstar. Get ready for the ultimate battle of duty and power from 25th March (sic).“

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the story of Bheemla Nayak revolves around the life of its titular character played by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, a gutsy sub-inspector, who locks horns with Daniel Sekhar (Rana Daggubati), a rich brat forever on the wrong side of the law. This results in a clash of egos, which leads to the families of two antagonists being involved in the issue.The rest of the film tracks how Nayak and Daniel embark on their roller-coaster fight.

The film's star cast also includes Murali Sharma, Nithya Menen, Samuthirakani and Samyuktha Menon. Its music is by Thaman. Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues and screenplay of the movie. Bheemla Nayak has cinematography and editing by Ravi K Chandran and Naveen Nooli, respectively, while it has dialogues and the screenplay penned by Trivikram Srinivas.

The Telugu remake features Pawan Kalyan reprising Biju Menon's role from the original, while Rana Daggubati has essayed the role played by Prithviraj. The movie was initially slated for theatrical release on January 12. Pawan Kalyan has Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline, while Rana Daggubati awaits the release of Virata Parvam, which co-stars actor Sai pallavi.

La Laaa Bheemlaa #ahaLaBheemla vachestunnadu March 25th ki!! Released by #Powerstar fans - aha cut trailer out now.

▶️https://t.co/whCBjBPjd3

Comment #ahaLaBheemla and describe the trailer with emojis! pic.twitter.com/TmNm5RnT63 — aha on Duty (@ahavideoIN) March 18, 2022

READ: Bheemla Nayak review: Pawan Kalyan and Rana’s remake fails to pack a punch