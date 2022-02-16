Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak all set for theatrical release

‘Bheemla Nayak’ is the Tollywood remake of the hit Malayalam film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ starring Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak is finally gearing up for release on February 25. After back-to-back postponement struggles, the makers made an official announcement regarding the release date on Tuesday, February 15. The production house of Sithara Entertainments took to social media to announce, "25 - 02 - 2022!! The date is set for the POWER STORM to hit the screens #BheemlaNayakOn25thFeb".

Along with the release date announcement, the makers also released a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan. The poster seems to be captured from his recently-shot promotional song for the movie, and features the actor in a powerful dance pose. Helmed by Sagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

With the screenplay and dialogues penned by Trivikram Srinivas and music by S Thaman, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Bheemla Nayak. Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing a cop while Rana Daggubati appears in an important role with shades of negativity. The much-awaited action-packed entertainer Bheemla Nayak has an ensemble cast of actors including Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon as the female leads.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the upcoming action drama has cinematography and editing by Ravi K Chandran and Naveen Nooli respectively.

Meanwhile, the makers of upcoming Telugu sports-drama Ghani, starring Varun Tej in the lead, also announced that the film will hit the big screens on February 25, clashing with Bheemla Nayak. “3 years of our blood & sweat.The time has finally come to earn your respect on February 25th!See you in theatres!” Varun Tej Konidela tweeted on February 15.

Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, the cast of Ghani includes Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra, among others, in significant roles. Hollywood stunt director Larnell Stovall of Captain America fame is on board as the stunt choreographer for the project, while George C Williams is taking care of cinematography.