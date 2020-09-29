Pawan Kalyan and Bandla Ganesh to tie up for a new film

The actor and the producer are going to work together for the third time.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Pawan Kalyan and producer Bandla Ganesh are all set to join hands for the third time. After working together in two Telugu blockbusters Gabbar Singh and Teenmaar; Ganesh has hinted that he will reunite with Pawan Kalyan for a new project soon.

He took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote: “My boss said okay and once again my dreams come true. Thank you my god (sic).”

As per the reports doing the rounds, Ganesh and Kalyan are joining hands for PSPK 30, the yet-untitled project which is likely to go on the floor next year. More information regarding this collaboration and project will be made official soon.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is busy with multiple projects in his kitty. He was recently signed to star in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. He will play the role essayed by Biju Menon in the original. An official announcement regarding the project can be expected to be made on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday on September 2.

Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema and upcoming Telugu film Rang De is said to have been signed to helm the project. To be bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations, the remake will be presented by filmmaker Trivikram. Apparently, talks have been initiated with actor Vijay Sethupathi for Prithviraj’s role in the original.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. While Biju Menon played the character Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with unblemished records, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

Pawan Kalyan has two more projects in the pipeline. He awaits the release of Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Pink, very soon. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles. Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is the story of three women, who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three men from influential backgrounds.

Kalyan also has a project with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi in the offing. Launched earlier this year, it is tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India; the film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood. Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan took a break from acting for two years to concentrate on his political career. However, he got back with two film projects which he hoped to complete and release this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

There are also reports that Pawan Kalyan might reunite with Trivikram for another project next year. The duo is popular for working together in films such as Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi. They also worked together in Agnyaathavaasi, which bombed at the box-office.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Watch: Trailer of Ayyappanum Koshiyum