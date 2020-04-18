Pawam Kalyan’s next titled 'Virupaksha'?

While this project is taking shape, Pawan Kalyan is busy with 'Vakeel Saab'.

Reports surfaced a few weeks ago that actor and producer Nagendra Babu will soon be producing a film under his banner which will star his younger brother and Power Star Pawan Kalyan with Krish directing it. In an interview with the Times of India, Nagendra Babu has reportedly said that this project is titled Virupaksha. He has been quoted as saying, “Pawan Kalyan’s movie with Krish is going to be big. As far as I know, the title Virupaksha has been locked for this crazy movie. It’s going to be a historical drama and Pawan Kalyan will play a thief in the contemporary Aurangzeb period.”

While this project is taking shape, Pawan Kalyan is busy with Vakeel Saab. A remake of the hit Bollywood flick Pink, Vakeel Saab will have Pawan Kalyan reprising the role done by Amitabh Bachchan. Venu Sriram is directing the film, which is bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The star cast of this social thriller includes Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla as the female leads with Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. The technical crew comprises S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Prawin Pudi for editing.

Expectations are high on Vakeel Saab as it will mark the comeback of Pawan Kalyan after a gap of two years. The star had stayed away from the arc lights due to his political commitments and decided to don the greasepaint for the Pink remake considering the meaty role he was offered.

It may be noted that Pink was a critically acclaimed film and had won the National Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. It was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role with Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Vijay Varma, Angad Bedi, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Piyush Mishra and Mamata Shankar in pivotal roles.

