Pavel Navageethan to play villain in Ajith’s upcoming 'Valimai'?

The shooting of Ajith's highly-anticipated Valimai has apparently begun in Hyderabad today. Directed by H Vinoth, who had teamed up with Ajith for courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai, the two are reuniting once again for this project which is also being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The first schedule of the film has been wrapped in Hyderabad and the next schedule will commence soon.

The latest update is that Pavel Navageethan, known for his roles in films such as Madras, Peranbu, Vada Chennai, and Magalir Mattum, will be playing the main villain in it. Recently reports surfaced that Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the leading lady. Now the latest reports suggest that the makers are in talks with Bollywood heroine Ileana D'cruz to play Ajith's lead pair. Talks have been initiated with the actor and she is yet to sign on the dotted lines.

The film will hit the marquee for Deepavali next year and will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Nirav Shah, and art direction by Thotta Tharani. The genre of the film is still unknown, however, reports have emerged that Ajith will be seen playing a cop after a long time.

Revealing more details about the film, producer Boney Kapoor during a recent award function on Sunday said, "Valimai shoot will begin on December 13. Ajith plays a cop. It will be a Deepavali 2020 release."

It may be noted here that Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth, was a remake of the hit Bollywood flick Pink which had Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The Tamil film had its release in August this year.

It was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his banner and had Ajith, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in the star cast with journo Rangaraj Pandey and director Adhik Ravichandran in pivotal roles. The film had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Nirav Shah cranking the camera with Praveen KL in charge of the editing.

