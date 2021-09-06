Paulo Coelho shares picture of Kerala auto carrying his name

Five years ago the Brazilian author shared news of a Malayalam film ‘Kochavva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho’ named after him and starring Kunchacko Boban.

news Entertainment

People in Kerala appear to have a certain liking for South American writers, often citing Gabriel García Márquez and Paulo Coelho among their favourites. Brazilian novelist and lyricist Paulo Coelho also seems happy with all the love and attention. He recently found a photo of an auto rickshaw in Kerala carrying his name and the title of his famous novel The Alchemist on the back of the vehicle. The word ‘Alchemist’ is written in Malayalam. "Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo)," Paulo tweeted .

The photo shows the green and yellow auto rickshaw on a road in Kerala with the name of the author and his book clearly written on the back of it. According to media reports, the owner of the auto is a 55-year-old man called Pradeep who lives in Cherai of Ernakulam district.

Times of India interviewed Pradeep who loves to read and he talks about his dream of going to Brazil one day to meet Paulo Coelho. The Brazilian author has duly shared this story too on his Facebook page.

More photos of Pradeep's auto rickshaw show pictures of Osho and others, put up inside the vehicle. To TOI he names along with Paulo Coelho other writers like Márquez, Victor Hugo, Kafka and Dostoevsky as his favourites. VKN is his favourite Malayalam writer.