Patient dies in Kerala after ambulance door gets jammed for half an hour

The door was opened only after an ax was used to break it open.

Sixty-six-year old Koyamon, was rushed to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital late on August 29, Monday from the Kozhikode beach hospital after being knocked down by a two-wheeler. However, precious time was lost when the door of the ambulance, owned by Kerala Health Services Authority, in which he was brought in failed to open.

According to eyewitnesses, after the injured patient was brought to the hospital, despite best efforts, the door of the ambulance failed to open. People, including the driver of the ambulance, tried to break the door, but it did not open. Family members who were with the patient told the media that there was no facility inside the ambulance, there were no straps to even tie the patient to the bed. Though there was a doctor present in the ambulance he was not able to provide any help until the patient died, the relatives alleged. Relatives also alleged that the doctor inside the ambulance had earlier told them that the vehicle was very old and had no facilities inside.

“Around 30 minutes were lost and it was opened only after an ax was used to break open the door. By that time the patient succumbed to his injuries,” a family member said.

Koyamon was coming out after having his lunch from a hotel at Kozhikode, Kerala. As he was crossing the road, a two-wheeler knocked him down.He was rushed to the nearby Beach hospital where the doctors decided to shift him to the Medical College hospital and the ambulance was arranged. The hospital authorities have announced a probe.