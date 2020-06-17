Passengers travelling to and from Chennai airport will be allowed to hire cabs: AAI

The clarification comes after several users raised concerns regarding the uncertainty that prevailed over traveling to and from the airport during the complete lockdown period.

Coronavirus Complete Lockdown

The Airports Authority of India, Chennai Airport (MAA) on Monday announced that passengers travelling to the airport to board a flight leaving from Chennai or those coming to Chennai from other parts can hire a cab to facilitate their commute. In a tweet, authorities confirmed that passengers can hire a cab or use private modes of transport while travelling to /from the airport on condition that they are able to produce their boarding pass or flight ticket on demand to the authorities.

“As confirmed from TN Govt., air passengers are allowed to use private cars, taxi/rented cabs, @Olacabs @Uber etc.,to commute to/from #Chennai airport during the intense #lockdown period.However passengers will need to produce air ticket/boarding card to the authorities on request (sic),” AAI tweeted.

As confirmed from TN Govt., air passengers are allowed to use private cars,taxi/rented cabs, @Olacabs @Uber etc.,to commute to/from #Chennai airport during the intense #lockdown period.However passengers will need to produce air ticket/boarding card to the authorities on request. — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) June 16, 2020

The announcement comes following several social media users raising concerns regarding the uncertainty that prevailed over traveling to and from the airport.

Complete lockdown in Chennai and parts of its neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur will begin from June 19 and continue until June 30. Tamil Nadu government had stated that e-passes will be provided for those people requesting to travel out of Chennai (inter-state and inter-district) only for unavoidable events like weddings, deaths and medical emergencies. However, the complete lockdown banned movement within the city and a select few parts of its neighbouring districts, meaning only essential services and travel for medical emergencies are permitted.

The order also maintained that flight operations would continue uninterrupted during this period and for those coming to Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur from outside via air, the present norms would be applicable. This means mandatory e-passes will have to obtained. Passengers will be tested for COVID-19 and then quarantined at home or in government-run institutions or sent to hospitals for treatment according to their results.