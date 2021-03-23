Passengers from Kerala, Maha, Punjab, Chandigarh need RT-PCR report to enter Karnataka

Airlines will only issue boarding passes to travellers who carry the negative report.

Passengers travelling to Karnataka from four states will be required to present a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test that is no older than 72 hours. The states listed are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Karnataka government announced on Tuesday.

Airlines will only issue boarding passes to travellers who carry the negative report done within 72 hours. Railway authorities and bus conductors will also be responsible for ensuring passengers carry the certificate.

Vehicles entering the state from Maharashtra and Kerala will be checked for reports at the border. Arrangements will be made by the Deputy Commissioners of the Districts.

Earlier, the government had only placed restrictions on travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra, two states that account for a significant number of Indiaâ€™s active cases. Similar restrictions have now been placed on Punjab and Chandigarh due to a surge in cases.

The RT-PCR will be exempted in certain circumstances, including constitutional functionaries and healthcare professions, children below the age of 2 and for those travelling in case of emergencies, such as deaths in the family or medical treatment. In these emergency situations, a sample will be collected from the passenger, along with their phone number and address, and authorities will contact the passenger with the results of the test.

Health minister Dr K Sudhakar had earlier said that there is no need for a complete or semi-lockdown in the state, but urged people to follow COVID-19 restrictions into the state.

However, the restrictions at the border have created a frustrating situation for local residents. At the Talapady border, residents expressed annoyance due to the border screening centres. A large number of people from the Kasaragod district in Kerala travel to Mangaluru frequently for work or study.

