Parvathy and Naga Chaitanya in Vikram Kumar's web series Dhootha

Billed as a supernatural thriller, ‘Dhootha’ starring Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu and others in the lead will release on Amazon Prime Video later this year.

Flix OTT

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya and director Vikram K Kumar are collaborating for what will be the actor’s web series debut, an Amazon Prime Video original. The makers of the series, which has been titled Dhootha, made an official announcement on Thursday, April 28. "Superstar @chay_akkineni like never before #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou", Amazon Prime Video's official tweet reads.

The makers of the web series also revealed the crux of the Naga Chaitanya-starrer, as they wrote, "In this supernatural horror, possessed inanimate objects wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins.” Dhootha stars Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, and others in the lead roles, as announced by the makers.

Bankrolled under the production banner Northstar Entertainment, the movie is directed by Manam fame Vikram Kumar. As per reports, the web series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video in August or September this year. Naga Chaitanya's upcoming movie Thankyou is also directed by Vikram Kumar, and will hit the screens this year.

The streaming platform had unveiled a list of 40 new titles for the upcoming year at an event held in Mumbai on Thursday. At the event hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Abhishek Bachchan and stand up comic Sumukhi Suresh, Amazon Prime Video rolled out a five-year road map and unveiled a 40-strong slate of new titles, new films (both originals and collaborations) and new seasons to be streamed over the next two years.

The titles included actor Shahid Kapoor's series Farzi, first look at the second season of the highly-anticipated web series Made In Heaven, a movie featuring actor Madhuri Dixit and more. Directed by The Family Man fame Raj and DK, Farzi stars Shahid in the lead with Vijay Sethupathi playing a cop. Rashi Khanna and Kay Kay Menon have been roped in for the project too..They also revealed that the second season of several popular web series such as Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Mumbai Diaries, Four More Shots Please, and The Family Man is gearing up for release.