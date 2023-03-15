'Party decisions aren't taken in the kitchen', BJP leader CT Ravi hits out at Yediyurappa

Karnataka BJP leader and national general secretary CT Ravi lashed out at party senior BS Yediyurappa over the latter’s statement that his son BY Vijayendra would be contesting from the Shikaripura constituency. Speaking to the media in Vijayapura on Tuesday, March 14, Ravi said that decisions about tickets were not made by individuals, referring to Yediyurappa’s announcement. “Decisions do not take place in the kitchen. A person will not get a ticket simply because they are someone’s child. The decision for children to get tickets will not be made in their houses. It is the Parliamentary Board that will decide whether Vijayendra will get a ticket. Tickets will be issued by the party, based on winnability criteria and based on the survey. That survey won’t be happening in the family,” he said. Ravi also said that BJP was not a party where a leader’s kin would automatically become a leader, and the decision would be taken only by the party.

As early as July 2022, Yediyurappa had hinted that his son Vijayendra would be contesting from the Shikaripura Assembly seat. He also announced his retirement from electoral politics during the recently concluded Assembly session. His other son, BY Raghavendra, is a BJP Member of the Parliament from Shivamogga. In the last week or so, Yediyurappa, who has won eight times from the Shikaripura Assembly segment had made frequent announcements to the media that Vijayendra would be contesting from the Shikaripura seat and that the party agreed with it.

Vijayendra was quick to retort to CT Ravi. Speaking to the media, Vijayendra said, “CT Ravi is a senior leader. We all know how senior Yediyurappa is and how he has built this party. The decision to give tickets will not be taken in Yediyurappa’s kitchen or anyone’s kitchen. We all know where it is decided. I am not bothered about the ticket. I will abide by whatever the party decides.”

Yediyurappa was appointed to the BJP’s national parliamentary board in 2022. With Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April-May, there is speculation over his role in the state and BJP’s ability to draw Lingayat support in his absence, as Chief Minister Bommai is not considered strong enough. The recent meetings of Yediyurappa with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the latter’s open praise for him is said to have given him a more prominent role in state party affairs. The party has also been facing infighting with rumours, most notably Minister V Somanna, who was said to be considering quitting the party for Congress, as he was not able to secure a seat for his son Arun, and also get a ticket for the constituency of his choice (Hanur in Chamarajanagar). Arun had spoken against Vijayendra at a public event, saying, “Someone (Yediyurappa) has sacrificed their seat for their son. And that son is walking around as if he is Karnataka’s next leader.” Somanna refused to comment on Arun’s statements, but put rumours of him joining the Congress to rest on March 14, stating that he was not leaving BJP.