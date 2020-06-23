Parts of TN expected to receive heavy showers on June 25, 26

Heavy rains are possible over isolated areas in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts over the next 24 hours.

Parts of north Tamil Nadu may receive heavy showers later this week, thanks to a cyclonic circulation that is expected to form over Bay of Bengal.

According to reports, heavy rains are expected over isolated places in Tamil Nadu on June 25 and heavy to very heavy rains are expected over isolated places in the state on June 26. In the next 24 hours, parts of southern Tamil Nadu, districts near the Western Ghats and interior districts might receive light to moderate showers due to the southwest monsoon and convective activity. Heavy rains are possible over isolated areas in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts over the next 24 hours.

In Tamil Nadu, Valparai and Sholayar in Coimbatore district received 6 cms of rains on Monday followed by Chinnakallar and Cincona (Coimbatore district) with 5 cms of rains. Valparai (Coimbatore district) and Devala (The Nilgiris) received 4 cm of rains each while Devakottai (Sivagangai), Thiruvallur and Poonamallee (Thiruvallur) received 3 cms of rains each on Monday.

Thiruttani recorded the highest temperature of 40.6 degree Celsuis on Monday while Nagapattinam recorded 39.6 degree Celsius. Thoothukudi, Vellore, Parangipettai, Madurai, Erode and Chennai recorded over 38 degree Celsius in temperature on Monday.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 37 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 28 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, northern Kerala continued to receive heavy rainfall due to the southwest monsoon activity. Vadakara (Kozhikode), Thalassery and Kannur (Kannur) received the highest amount of rainfall in the state on Monday. Taliparamba (Kannur) and Koilandy (Kozhikode) also received heavy rains on Monday. In south Kerala, Vaikom and Kanjirappally (Kottayam), Cherthala (Alappuzha) received heavy rainfall. Thodupuzha (Idukki) also received moderate showers on Monday.