Parts of TN, Andhra to see another round of heavy rains till Nov 29

From November 25 to 29, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of Andhra Pradesh, according to the IMD.

news Rains

Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh, some of which are still reeling from the impact of recent heavy rains, are likely to witness heavy rains yet again over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, November 25. From November 25 to 29, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, according to the IMD. Heavy rainfall is also very likely over Yanam, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh (Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts), and Rayalaseema region (Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Chittoor districts) on November 26 and 27.

The rains are expected to continue in these places on November 28 and 29, with heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in isolated places in these districts of Andhra Pradesh, as well as Yanam. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in Kerala and Mahe from November 25 to 29. Squally winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely over Southwest Bay of Bengal, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar along and off south Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 and 26. The IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into these areas.

Further, around November 29, a low pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea, which is likely to become more marked and move west-northwest wards during the subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 29 and 30.

On November 24, IMD Chennai issued an orange warning for very heavy rainfall expected on November 25, Thursday, in Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai districts. On November 26, very heavy rainfall was predicted in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi. On November 27, very heavy rainfall is predicted in Chennai and surrounding districts, including Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Puducherry, and Cuddalore.

According to IMD Amaravati, there is a chance of heavy rain in one or two places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region on November 26 and 27.