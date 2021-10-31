Parts of Telangana to see heavy rains from November 2, IMD issues yellow warning

On October 31, several parts of the state received moderate rainfall with Khammam and Kothagudem districts receiving the highest rainfall of around 30 mm.

news Weather

A yellow warning has been issued for parts of Telangana from November 2 to 4 by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as the weather pattern suggests that few districts in the state might experience heavy rainfall. According to the IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts of Telangana over the next few days. It further said, “Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.”

On Sunday, October 31 as well, some districts in the state experienced light to moderate rainfall, with Khammam and Kothagudem districts receiving the highest rainfall of around 30 mm, followed by Mahbubabad region with 10 mm of rainfall, according to the official rainfall data shared by the IMD.

The change in weather conditions is due to the formation of a low pressure area over Sri Lanka, close to the Tamil Nadu coast. The IMD said, “A low pressure area over Sri Lanka, off the Tamil Nadu coast with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level persists. It is likely to persist over the same region during the next 2-3 days and move westwards thereafter. Mainly low-level North-Easterlies/Easterlies prevail over the state of Telangana.”

Meanwhile, the general forecast for Hyderabad city and neighbouring areas is that there might be light to moderate rainfall over the next 48 hours starting from 1 pm on October 31. The forecast read: “Generally cloudy sky. Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers likely to occur in the city. Surface winds are likely to be Northeasterlies/Easterlies with wind speeds around 8-10 kmph. Maximum and Minimum Temperatures are likely to be around 31 degrees centigrade and 22 degrees centigrade, respectively.”

Read:Climate change is here, and increasing microbursts in Hyderabad are proof