Parts of Telangana to receive heavy rain over next four days: IMD

Hyderabad district received 18.5 mm rainfall in the past week.

Telangana is likely to see heavy rains over the coming few days, according to the India Meteorological Departmentâ€™s weather warning. Thunder and lightning have been predicted on Friday in isolated places, while heavy rain is expected in parts of various districts, including Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal Urban and Rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet.

From Saturday to Monday, heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted over isolated places in the state. However, Hyderabad city itself is expected to have a cloudy sky with moderate rain until Monday, with a forecast of rain or thundershowers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hyderabad, in particular, had seen heavy rains earlier in June, during the onset of the south-west monsoon in the region. In the past week, from August 6 to 12, Hyderabad district received 18.5 mm rainfall.

In the 24-hour period ending on Thursday morning, very heavy rain was seen in parts of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Khammam and Warangal rural districts, and most parts of Mahabubabad, according to IMD.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rains in parts of the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh over the next couple of days. Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Wednesday had urged people living in low-lying areas to be alert, and to take necessary safety measures.

Earlier in July, a â€˜twisterâ€™ had appeared in Telanganaâ€™s Yadadri district, with viral videos showing a swirling column of wind and water in the midst of farmlands. While IMD did not share any information on the occurrence, weather bloggers called the phenomenon a waterspout, which is a column of rotating, cloud-filled wind, and a less intense version of a tornado.

The waterspout uprooted a few trees and electric poles. However, no other major damage to life or property was reported.