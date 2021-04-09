Parts of Telangana get respite from heat, light showers and thunderstorms predicted

On Friday, temperatures dropped in Hyderabad and several other parts of Telangana due to the light rains.

news Weather

Starting Friday, for the next five days, parts of Telangana are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. On Thursday, some parts of the state experienced cloudy skies and light showers and this gave people of the state some respite from the heat. Friday saw some parts of the state, including parts of Hyderabad, receive light rains. This helped further bring down the temperatures.

On Friday, Ramachandrapuram Mandal in Sangareddy received 24.8mm of rainfall. Near the BHEL factory, 14.5mm of rainfall was recorded. Serilingampally, which falls in the Rangareddy district received 6.8 mm of rainfall. Hyderabadâ€™s Bandlaguda Jagir received 2.3 mm of rain.

The districts that are likely to experience light rain with thunder and lightning, over the next five days, are Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural, Warangal town, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak and Vikarabad.

On April 7, Hyderabad recorded 38.3Â°C. However, on April 8, the temperature dropped to 37.5Â°C. On April 9, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8Â°C. The city reported a relative humidity of 34%. Maximum temperatures have come down in most districts when compared to last week.

During the next five days, the IMDâ€™s forecast says the temperature will be between 36-37Â°C, while the relative humidity will be around 60% in Hyderabad. Most districts are expected to witness lower temperatures.

Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, a weather blogger, also took to social media to predict rain during the next five days.

April 10-16th #Hyderabad rains Update by Andhra Pradesh Weatherman. pic.twitter.com/Admqsu8CBH â€” Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) April 9, 2021

Around 4.30 pm, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation issued an alert about rains likely in the Serilingampally area. They also highlighted that the rains were likely to spread to other parts of the city. The GHMC also alerted its field teams ahead of the rains.



