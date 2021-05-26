Parts of Kerala to see isolated heavy rainfall, yellow warning for 9 districts

Three fishermen went missing after their boat capsized at sea.

Forecasting isolated heavy rainfall across various Kerala districts, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for Wednesday. Yellow warning directs authorities to stay updated during changing weather conditions. It has been issued to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Kozhikode. Meanwhile, a fishing boat which set off to sea from Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, capsized. Search is on for three fishermen.

The boat capsized on Tuesday night following rough weather conditions. While seven fishermen were rescued by other fishers and the Indian Coast Guard, three are yet to be found. Kerala ministers Antony Raju and Saji Cherian visited Vizhinjam on Wednesday morning, and met with the officials of the Coast Guard urging them to continue the search operations.

“We came here directly as it was seen that there could be a delay to start rescue operations on Wednesday morning as rescue work went on late through Tuesday night. We have requested the Indian Navy and now their flight will set off for search by 10 am if weather conditions are favourable. Two ships of the Coast Guard, stationed in the deep sea, are already searching for the missing fishermen,” said Minister Antony Raju. Two of the missing fishermen are from Poonthura and one from Vizhinjam.

With heavy rains reported in parts of Idukki, water level in Kallarkutty dam has been increasing. The District Collector has ordered the shutters be opened as per requirement and release upto 80 cumex of water. Those living in the banks of Periyar River and Muthirapuzhayar have been asked to be on alert.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall across the state for the coming days. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted on May 29. Yellow warning has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Kozhikode for May 29 as well.

IMD has also issued thunderstorm warning with moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching upto 40 kilometre per hour of speed in isolated places in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

