Parts of Karnataka to witness heavy rainfall, Bengaluru to see moderate rains as well

The IMD has warned of heavy rains in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts till 8.30 am on May 18.

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow warning for seven districts in Karnataka, predicting isolated heavy rainfalls in these districts. The IMD has sounded the yellow warning for Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts from 1 pm on May 17 (Monday) to 8.30 am on May 18 (Tuesday). The Yellow alert means these areas are likely to witness isolated heavy rains (>64.5 mm).

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Malanad, north interior Karnataka, south interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka districts. In south interior Karnataka, very light to moderate rains are likely over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Chamarajanagara and Mandya districts. Isolated very light to moderate rains are likely over remaining districts of the region, the KSNDMC said.

In Bengaluru, the IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rains or a drizzle on May 17. On May 18, Bengaluru is expected to see a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures will range between 31 and 21 degree Celsius, respectively.

In north interior Karnataka, isolated to scattered very light to light rains are likely over Bellary, Koppala, Belagavi and Raichur districts, and dry weather likely to prevail over remaining districts of the region. In the Malnad region, isolated to scattered very light to moderate rains are likely over Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts. Scattered very light to moderate rains have been predicted over Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts in coastal Karnataka.

The KSNDMC had also issued a heavy rainfall warning in seven Karnataka districts on May 16, Sunday â€” Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga â€” which was valid till 8.30 am on May 17, Monday. As per IMD figures, Kadra in Uttara Kannada district witnessed 11 cm rainfall and Honavar Observatory in Uttara Kannada as well as Kollur in Udupi district witnessed 7 cm rainfall each on May 16.