Parts of Karnataka to see rains on March 9 due to depression in Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department has also stated that the rains with thunderstorms are likely in districts which lie in the Western Ghats region.

Parts of Karnataka are likely to experience showers on Tuesday, March 8, due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal region, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Gadag, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri are to experience rains on Tuesday. The IMD has also stated that the rains with thunderstorms are likely in districts which lie in the Western Ghats region.

It has also predicted rains with thunderstorms on March 9. However, no warning has been issued by the weather watchdog till March 11 in the state. The showers are likely to come as a pleasant relief to the people experiencing dry spells in the recent past. Cloudy weather prevailed in the state capital Bengaluru since morning, providing a pleasant experience on the first day of the week. However, parts of the state including coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka will remain dry, the IMD said in its forecast.

A deep depression had formed earlier in March over the Bay of Bengal. With this, scattered rainfall was seen in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Predicting rough seas, the IMD had also issued a warning to fishermen not to venture into South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area; and southwest and adjoining areas of west-central Bay of Bengal and along Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The IMD added that sea condition that had been rough over South Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area, and had predicted it to become 'very rough' over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.