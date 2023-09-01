Support us

Power supply is expected to be cut from 9:00 am to 2:00pm.

Silhouette of four people working on power lines File Image for Representation
news Power Cut Friday, September 01, 2023 - 12:48
Due to required maintenance work, parts of Chennai will be affected by power cuts on Saturday, Sept 2.  Power supply is expected to be cut from 9:00 am to 2:00pm. Power is likely to be restored before 2:00 pm, however, if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule. Ambattur and Mylapore may face power cuts on Saturday. 

Hereâ€™s a full list of areas that will be impacted by the power:

Ambattur

Menambedu, Pudur, Sidhu Oragadam, Abhiramapuram, Annai Nagar Moogambigai Nagar and areas surrounding these neighbourhoods. 

Mylapore

Luz, RK Mutt Road, Kabali Thottam, Canal Bank Road and areas surrounding these neighbourhoods. 

 

