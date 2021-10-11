Parts of Chennai to face power cuts on October 11: Details of areas affected

Power will be disrupted from 9 am to 4 pm in certain parts of the city for maintenance work.

news Power cuts

Parts of Chennai city will face a power outage on Monday, October 11, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation said in a press release. Power outages will be seen in some parts of the city from 9 am to 4 pm as part of maintenance work. In case the works are completed before 4 pm, power will be restored to the area. Hereâ€™s the full list of areas affected by Mondayâ€™s power cut:

In the Adyar Palavakkam area, power will be disrupted in Govinda nagar main road, MGR nagar 1st to 3rd street, Pachaiyappan street 1st to 11th street, DSG nagar 1st to 4th street, Gandhi nagar 1st to 4th street, Periyar salai and surrounding areas. Further, in the Chrompet Radha Nagar neighbourhood, a power outage will be seen on GST Road, Saravana store and Balaji Bhavan.

In Perambur the whole of GKM colony, Annai Anjugam nagar, parts of Periyar nagar, Jaganathan salai, Jawahar nagar, Lakshmanan nagar East and West, Sivaprakasam street, Kolathur area, Poombuhar nagar, Vasantham nagar, Thenpalani nagar, Jayaram nagar, Kadappa road, sarathi nagar, Villivakkam road, Janaki ram reddy colony, Nethaji nagar, Vetrivel nagar, Bajanai koil street, Kamarajar salai, Rajaji nagar, Kolathur, Sarathy colony, Shanthi nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Palani street and surrounding areas will face power cuts.

Further, Tamil Naduâ€™s coal stocks are set to run out in two days which could lead to a mega power crisis in the state. Other states too are facing shortage and have rung up the Union government to ask for coal reserves. According to reports, on Friday, the five thermal power plants had enough coal reserves for 3.8 days. This put the state in a vulnerable category. The Tamil Nadu government also got in touch with the Union government and Coal India Ltd to alert them of the shortage.