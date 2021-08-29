Parts of Bengaluru to witness power cuts on August 29: Full list

The power cuts will start from 10 am and continue till 4 pm in some areas and till 6 pm in other parts of the city.

Residents of several areas in Bengaluru will face disruption in electricity supply due to maintenance and other works by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), on Sunday, August 29. According to a report in The Hindu, the areas under 66/11 KV Bommasandra Industrial Area MUSS will face power outages from 10 am to 4 pm.

The areas that will be affected are Maragondanahally, Shikaripalya, Neotown, Thirupalya, Gollahally, Veerasandra, Hebbagodi, Vinayakanagara, Jigani Link Road, MTR Road, KSSIDC Shed second stage, fourth phase, Yarandahally, Rayasandra, Huskuru Gramapanchayat, Veerasandra Industrial Area, Ananthanagara phase one and two, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bommasandra Village, Vidhyanagara, and the surrounding areas.

The report further stated that areas under 66/11 KV Jigani Link Road MUSS will experience power cuts from 10 am to 6 pm. The affected areas include Jigani Bommasandra Link Road, Pride Vatika Layout, Sattar Sabi Dinne, Jigani, Harappanahally, Kopa Gate, Kempapura, Bandenallasandra, Kyalasanahally, Vabasandra, Nanjapura, Hulimangala, Hullahally Gate, S Bangipura, Jigani Industrial Area phase one and two, Nisarga Layout, H Manchanahally, and the surrounding areas.

Earlier in the week on Monday, August 23, several areas in the city had experienced power cuts including Jaraganahalli, Krishna Devarayana Nagar, JP Nagar phase five, KR Layout, Venkatadri Layout, Maruthi Layout, Samruddhi Layout, Vittalnagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Pipe Line Road, ISRO Layout, Bikasipura, Mango Garden, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashinagar Lake, Bank Colony, Srinivasanagar ninth main to fifteenth main, Vivekanandanagar, Chikkallasandra, Banashankari Bus Stop, Yarabnagar and Teachers Colony.

Other areas that were also affected included Vasantha Vallabha Nagar, Kuvempunagar Main Road, Vasanthapura, eighth to tenth Cross, JP Nagar first phase, Shakambarinagar ninth cross, IG Circle, Sarakki Market, Lakshmikantha Park and NU Hospital limits.