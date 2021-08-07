Parts of Bengaluru to see power cuts between Aug 7 and Aug 15: Full list

Areas under Jayanagar subdivision will witness a power cut between 10 am to 5.30 pm from August 9.

Power supply in several parts of Bengaluru will be disrupted in the next week as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) will be undertaking maintenance work.

Deccan Herald reported that the city will witness power cuts on August 7 and August 8. According to the report, Sarjapur, Ittangur, Hosahalli, Bikkanahalli, Sollepura, Narasapur, Harenur, Silk Farm, Sultan Palya, Tindlu and other areas will see a power cut on August 7.

Meanwhile, City Market, Avenue Road, BVK Iyengar Road, RT Road, CT Road, Chickpet, SP Road, Town Hall, JC Road, KG Road, Chamarajpet, MM Road, Kalasipalya, Victoria Hospital, KIMS, Shankarapura, Medical College and SJ Park will have power disruption of August 8.

In the last week of July, the city witnessed power cuts in areas under the Austin Town sub-station.

The areas under the Jayanagar subdivision will witness a power cut from August 9 to August 15, between 10 am to 5.30 pm.

On August 9, JP Nagar 6th Phase, KR Layout Puttenahalli Kere, Ashwath Narayan Layout, Annaiah Reddy Layout, Cauvery Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Katriguppe East, Banashankari Stage 3, Puttenahalli Circle, Banashankari Stage 5, parts of Padmanabhanagar areas will be affected, reports said.

According to the Times of India, the following areas will face power cut on August 10: Nagarjuna Enclave, Sindoor Choultry, parts of Jaraganahalli, JP Nagar Phase 1 and 6, Ittamadu, Katriguppe main road, KEB layout, Ramrao Layout, Archalli main road, parts of Padmanabhanagar, Banashankari Stage 2.

Sudam Nagar, Jaraganahalli CS Layout, Naidu Layout, Basavaraju Layout, Ayyappa temple, JP Nagar Phases 2, 3 and 5, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Ittamadu, Siddanna Layout, Srinidhi layout, Chunchanghatta village, JP Nagar Phase 5, Kamakhya Layout, 100ft Ring Road, Krishnappa Layout, parts of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar and Padmanabhanagar and surrounding areas will witness power cut on August 11, 12 and 13, the report stated.

H Siddaiah Road, Padmanabhanagar BWSSB office, Gururaja Layout, Halli SBM Road and Karnataka Bank Road areas will see a power cut on August 14 and 15.