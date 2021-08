Parts of Bengaluru to see power cuts on August 21: Full list

The power cut will last from 10 am to 5 pm due to maintenance work being undertaken by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

news Power Cut

Parts of Bengaluru will face power cuts on August 21 due to maintenance work being undertaken by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). The power cut will last from 10 am to 5 pm in areas under the Devarabisanahalli, Jayanagar, Kengeri, Shivajinagar and Indiranagar substations. According to BESCOM, areas like Belandur, RMZ, Kariyanapalya, Devarabisanahalli, Austin Town and surrounding areas will be affected due to maintenance work undertaken in the Koramangala division. Meanwhile, ISRO layout, Subramanyapura, Padmanabhanagar, CR layout, Sangam circle, LIC colony, 24th main road, GM garden, JP Nagar Phase 1, JNR 8th block Galli Apartment, Banashankari petrol bunk, JP Nagar 24th main road, Ayodya Nagar, JP Nagar Phase 5 and surrounding areas will see power disruption due to work undertaken in the substations of Sarakki, ISRO layout and Arehalli, in the Jayanagar division.

Varthur main road, 12th Cross, 13th Cross and 18th Cross in Indiranagar, Jeevanahalli bus stop, Oil mill road, Hennur Gardens, Kothanur police station and surrounding areas will see power disruption due to maintenance work in Indiranagar and Shivaji Nagar substations. Subsequently, Thippanhalli circle, Gurushree school, TP government school, Madeswar Nagar main road, near government school CN Palya and surrounding areas, under Kengeri station will also see power cuts.

Earlier this month, the power supply was disrupted in many areas between August 7 and August 15 due to maintenance work undertaken by BESCOM. Sarjapur, Ittangur, Hosahalli, Bikkanahalli, Sollepura, Narasapur, Harenur, Silk Farm, KG Road, Chamarajpet, MM Road, Kalasipalya, Victoria Hospital, KIMS, Shankarapura, and surrounding areas saw power disruption on August 7 and August 8. JP Nagar 6th Phase, KR Layout Puttenahalli Kere, Ashwath Narayan Layout, Annaiah Reddy Layout, Cauvery Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Kathriguppe East, Banashankari Stage 3, Ittamadu, Katriguppe main road, parts of Padmanabhanagar, Banashankari Stage 2, parts of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar and Padmanabhanagar and surrounding areas witnessed a power cut between August 9 to August 15. In the last week of July, the city witnessed power cuts in areas under the Austin Town substation.