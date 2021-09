Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts on Sept 15: Full list here

The power outages will last from 9 am to 5.30 pm due to maintenance work, BESCOM has said.

Parts of Bengaluru will face power disruptions on Wednesday, September 15, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced on their official Twitter handle. Areas falling under the Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar), Rajajinagar and Kengeri substations in the western part of the city will witness power disruption from 9 am to 5.30 pm due to maintenance and infrastructural work undertaken by the BESCOM.

The areas in RR Nagar where the power supply will be disrupted are: Timberyard Layout opposite KGN Kalyan Mantapa, BMTC depot Water Tank, D’Souza Nagara and surrounding areas.

Under the Kengeri substation, the areas that will be affected are: Doddaballi Road, Good Darth Road, Karubele, Kambipura, Gudimavu Village, Thagaghaguppe, Vinayaka Temple, Andrahalli Lake, Madeshwar Nagar Mainroad, Maranna Layout, Panchamuka Ganesh Temple, Mavaveer Apartment, Sir MV 1st Block, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagara, Kalyan Layout, RR Layout, Jagajyothi Layout, Upadya Layout, Sir MV Block 3, Part of Nagadevanahalli, Mallathali Layout, East West College Road, Dwarkabasa Road, KLE College Road.

The areas in Rajajinagar that will see power cut are: Manivilla Garden, Kamakshipalya, Vinayaka Nagara, Shivafarm, Shiva Temple, Andanappa Layout, Mariyappa Road, Lakshmana Nagara, Sanjeevini Nagara, Vigneshwara Nagara, Hegganahalli, Hegganahalli Cross, Sunkadakatte, Pipeline Road Sunakadakatte, Widia Layout, Kolimane Road, Attiguppe Income Tax Layout, BHEL Township, Basaveshwara Layout, Basaveshwara Layout, Subbanna Garden, Chandralayout, Vidyagiri Layout, Bus, Maruthi Nagara, Chandra Layout 80 ft Road, Chandra Layout BMTC Depot, Maruthi Nagara 80 ft Road, Jyothinagara, MC Layout, Nagarabhavi, Sir MV 9th Block, Vyalikaval HBCS Layout, GKW Layout and surrounding areas.

BESCOM also said that there will be power outages across Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 14. Many areas including Spencer Road, OMBR Layout and Banaswadi in Bengaluru East, Gayitri Nagar and surrounding areas in Bengaluru North and other areas including Hesaraghatta Main Road and Yeshvanthpur Industrial Areas will face power cuts until 5.30 pm.