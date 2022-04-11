Parts of Bengaluru to face power cuts on April 12, 13: List of areas

The power cuts are due to upgradation and other works taken up by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company.

Parts of Bengaluru are set to face power outages on Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13. The power cuts will be caused by upgradation and other works taken up by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

Tuesday, April 12

On Tuesday, parts of Bengaluru West zone including Hegganahalli Cross, Nanjarasappa Layout near Skyline BBMP Park, Sanakki Bayalu, Raman College Road, Vrushabhavati Nagar, Mallathalli Layout, East West College road, Dwarka Basa road, KLE College road, BDA area Block 1, VM Nagar and HVR Layout and Maruthi Nagar under the Rajarajeshwari division will be affected from 10.30 am to about 5.30 pm. In the East zone, areas surrounding Ramamurthy Nagar, Jai Bhim Nagar (JBN) bus stop, KG Pura main road, Udaynagar and Kodihalli Main Road will be affected from about 10 am to 4.30 pm.

In the South zone, areas that are likely to face power cuts include Manipal County road, AECS Layout, Subhash Nagara, Neelandri Road, Marathahalli, Kaveri Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Balaji Layout, Tulasi Theatre road, St Johnâ€™s hostel, Koramangala 2nd stage, Chikkaadugodi, Jai Bhim Nagara and JC Industrial Area. In the North zone, CMTI, Sparsha Hospital, Hanuman Layout, Dwarakanagar, Pipe Line road, Doddabyalakere, Kempapura, Ludunagara, Silvepura, Raghavendradhama, Kumbarahalli, Huralichikkanahalli and Hesaraghatta from 10 am to about 5 pm.

Wednesday, April 13

On Wednesday, the West zone of Bengaluru including areas like Hegganahalli Cross, HVR Layout, Sannakki Bayalu, Raman College road, Vrushabhavati Nagara, Mallathalli Layout, East West College road, Dwarka Basa road, KLE College road, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nandagokula Layout, Chandra Layout and Bapuji Layout, from 10 am to 5 pm. In the South zone, affected areas include Doddamangala, Neeladri Road, Shardanagar and JC Industrial Layout, from 10 am to 5 pm.

In the North zone, areas that will face power cuts include Peenya police station and surroundings, and Amaravathi Layout and surroundings.