Parts of Bengaluru to face power cut on March 20: Full list

The power cut is expected to last until 5 pm in the evening.

news bescom

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that the city’s BCMP Layout will face disruption in power supply until 5 pm on Saturday (March 20). The BESCOM did not specify any reason for the disruption in their tweet. Areas like Channamma Garden, Raghuvanahalli and the vicinity will also face disruption, the electricity supply company said.

In another tweet, BESCOM said that Byadarahalli Main road, Byadarahalli, Thunga Nagar and surrounding areas will also face a power cut. Alongside, they tweeted that other localities like Kempegowda Nagar, Egle Bekary road, T Dasarahalli and surrounding areas will also face power cuts on March 20. They announced that power will be restored somewhere between 5 pm and 5.30 pm.

Dear Consumers,



Scheduled Interruption:



No power supply in Kempegowda nagar, Egle Bekary road, T Dasarahalli and surrounding areas.



Approximate restoration: 17:00 Hrs 20.03.2021 (Mike Announcement )



Inconvenience regretted.



Contact Bescom Helpline for more details. March 20, 2021

Dear Consumers,



Scheduled Interruption:



No power supply in Byadarahalli Main road, Byadarahalli, Thunga nagar and surrounding areas.



Approximate restoration: 17:30 Hrs 20.03.2021 (Mike Announcement )



Inconvenience regretted.



Contact Bescom Helpline for more details. — Namma BESCOM (ನಮ್ಮ ಬೆಸ್ಕಾಂ) (@NammaBESCOM) March 20, 2021

BESCOM had earlier announced that Kengeri substation of Bengaluru will face power cuts on Friday and Saturday owing to cable-laying work. They undertook technical works earlier this month as well. The electricity supply company had also announced power shutdowns in several colonies in South Bengaluru on March 6 from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

The BESCOM stated that power was shut down in these areas: Kathriguppe water tank, Poornaprajna Layout, Kempegowda Layout, VHBCS Layout, Kathriguppe, Ramarao Layout and Srinivasanagara, because of electrical works that took place in the Banashankari 66/11 substation.

On March 8, BESCOM had announced a series of power cuts across Bengaluru for the conversion of high-tension and low-tension cables from overground to underground. The work happened in multiple stages thus affecting the power supply on multiple days between Monday and Friday. The affected areas were Jayadeva, St Johns, Sarakki, RBI Layout, Khoday and Arehalli substations.

Several parts of the city also faced power cuts in the last week of February. These power cuts lasted for eight hours because of cable-laying work that had been undertaken by the company.