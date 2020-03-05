Partners and colleagues: 11 married couples from the southern film industries

From Fahadh and Nazriya to Prasanna and Sneha, there are now several couples who work in the film industries and also collaborate with each other professionally.

Flix Entertainment

While it's not unusual for people from the film industry to date each other and get married, it's not too common for both of them to continue to have an active career in the film industry. In most cases, it is the woman who takes the backseat while the man continues to work in the industry.

However, times are changing and there are now many couples who work in the film industry. Some of the women may have taken a break but have since made a comeback and are continuing to find work.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha: Samantha is probably the first woman A-list star in the south to have married a fellow actor and continue to pursue her career without any break whatsoever. Naga Chaitanya was the leading man in her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. The two of them got married in 2017 and have since also acted together in a film called Majili. While Samantha works in the Tamil and Telugu industries, Naga Chaitanya, who comes from the Akkineni family, works in Tollywood.

Suriya and Jyotika: The two were a hit pair on screen, starring together in as many as seven films. Jyotika was at the peak of her career when she married fellow actor Suriya in 2006. Following this, she took a long break before making a comeback in 2015 with 36 Vayadhiniley. Suriya meanwhile steadily built up his career although he's been struggling to for a hit in recent times. 2D Entertainment, which is owned by Suriya, also produced several of Jyotika's films after she returned to cinema.

Fahadh and Nazriya: Nazriya broke a lot of hearts when she took a break from the camera after her wedding with Fahadh in 2014. The two had been seen together the same year in Bangalore Days, playing a couple in a troubled marriage. However, Nazriya came back to cinema in 2018 with Koode. She acted opposite Fahadh in Trance, where he acted as a fake pastor and she played the role of a sex worker who becomes close to him. Fahadh has become the current generation's most dynamic and versatile actor, notching up one scintillating performance after another. Nazriya has also tried her hand at production and was involved in Varathan as well as Kumbalangi Nights, both of which starred Fahadh.

Arya and Sayyeshaa: Arya made his debut in 2005 while Sayyeshaa's first Tamil film was in 2017. The two of them acted in Ghajinikanth together and decided to get married in 2019. The announcement led to some surprise since Arya had just done a matchmaking TV show Enga Veetu Mappillai to find himself a bride. Both actors continue to work in the southern industries.

Yash and Radhika Pandit: Kannada actor Yash is now popularly known as the star of KGF. His first film with Radhika was Moggina Manasu in 2008. The two of them eventually got married in 2016. Radhika took a break of three years but returned with Aadi Lakshmi Purana in 2019. Yash has become a pan-Indian star after the success of KGF. The couple had their second child in 2019 and it remains to be seen when Radhika will sign her next film.

Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal: Aashiq was Rima's director in the rape revenge drama 22 Female Kottayam. The two of them are known to be vocal about their political views. The couple got married in 2013 in a simple no-frills ceremony in Kochi. While Aashiq has established himself with films such as Mayaanadhi and Virus, Rima has stepped into production in addition to acting.

Prasanna and Sneha: Prasanna made his debut in 2002 with Five Star while Sneha made her acting debut two years earlier in a Malayalam film. The two of them acted together for the first time in Achchamundu Achchamundu in 2009 and got married in 2012. Sneha has since done quite a few films, the most recent being Pattas, where she acted with Dhanush. Prasanna is now known more for playing roles with a negative shade.

Syam Pushkaran and Unnimaya Prasad: Syam Pushkaran is one of the most sought-after writers in the Malayalam industry, having worked on films like Maheshinte Prathikaram, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Mayaanadhi, Kumbalangi Nights and more. Unnimaya Prasad worked as an assistant director before she made her foray into acting. The two of them got married in 2012. Unnimaya, who usually does supporting characters, was recently in Anjaam Pathiraa where she played a senior cop and had a substantial role.

Pushkar and Gayathri: The two met as college students in Loyala College, Chennai, and are best known for their 2017 film Vikram Vedha, which had Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. All three of their films so far have been directed together. The duo is known to take long breaks in between films and they haven't announced their next project yet. The rumours range from an Ajith film to a web series.

Rajeev Ravi and Geethu Mohandas: Rajeev Ravi is one of the most distinguished cinematographers in the country and he's also made a name for himself as a director with films like Annayum Rasoolum and Kamattipaadam. Geetu Mohandas made her debut as a child actor, went on to become a heroine and later turned to direction, making two critically acclaimed feature films - Liar's Dice and Moothon. Rajeev was the cinematographer for both her films, and the couple, like Aashiq and Rima, are known for expressing their views vocally.

Upendra and Priyanka: Upendra started his career in the Kannada industry as a writer and later went on to become an actor and director. He married Priyanka Trivedi, a star who'd acted across industries, in 2003, after a three-year courtship. Both have continued to be active in their respective fields in the industry.