Parthiban's 'Oththa Seruppu Size 7' to be remade in Hindi

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be reprising Parthiban's role from the Tamil original.

Basking in the phenomenal response for his latest release Oththa Seruppu Size 7, actor-director-producer Parthiban is all set to remake the film in Hindi. Nawazuddin Siddiqui (who was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement last year), will play the lead role in the Hindi version. He was last seen in Tamil playing the main antagonist in Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Petta.

Parthiban took it to Twitter to announce his recent meeting with Bollywood actor Nawazuddin in Mumbai.

The film, a thriller featuring only one character, was shouldered by Parthiban entirely. It was appreciated for its novel and brave attempt in telling a murder mystery by a middle-aged security guard.

The film was even considered as India's entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. It was screened at the 50th International Film Festival of India which was held in Goa recently. It was also premiered at the Singapore South Asian Film Festival but the film.

In the recently held 17th Chennai International Film Festival Oththa Seruppu won the first prize for Best Tamil Feature, while the second prize was shared by Halitha Shameem's Sillu Karupatti and Vikranth's Bakrid.

The background score has been composed by C Sathya and it features only one song, titled "Kulirudha Pulla" which is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film was produced by Parthiban under the banner Bioscope Film Framers.

Meanwhile, Parthiban had recently announced his next titled Iravin Nizhal, which is said to be Asia's first single-shot feature film and will be directed by Parthibhan. The title of the film was announced by veteran director Bharathiraja on the eve of the new year. The film will be produced, written and directed by R Parthiban under the banner Bioscope Film Framers.

