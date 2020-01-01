Parthiban’s next will be Asia’s first single-shot feature film

Kollywood

Titled ‘Iravin Nizhal’, the film will be produced, written and directed by Parthiban.

Basking in the phenomenal response to his latest release Oththa Seruppu Size 7, a film with only one character on the screen, actor and director Parthiban has announced his next, which is again going to be a new experimental venture.

Titled Iravin Nizhal, the film will reportedly be Asia’s first single-shot feature film. The title of the film was released by director Bharathiraja. The film will be produced, written and directed by Parthiban under the banner Bioscope Film Framers.

Parthiban’s Oththa Seruppu Size 7 was critically acclaimed though it did not get enough screens. The film is a novel and brave attempt in narrating a murder mystery through a middle-aged security guard who is interrogated as a murder suspect by the police. The experimental film has a very simple story but a knotted narrative. Masilamani (Parthiban) is brought in for questioning about a murder. While his son waits outside, the police finds out that there is more to Masi than what meets the eye. There’s only Masi in the frame throughout the film and Parthiban does an excellent job. The execution is more impressive than the story itself.

The film entered the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for creating a record for a single person writing, directing, acting and producing a film. It premiered at the Singapore South Asian Film Festival. It was also screened at the 50th International Film Festival of India, which was held in Goa recently.

The background score is composed by C Sathya and it features only one song, titled ‘Kulirudha Pulla’, which is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Parthiban expected the film to be selected in the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards, but unfortunately that didn’t happen and Bollywood movie Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and others, was selected.

