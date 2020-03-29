Part of Bengaluru’s KR market shifted to new location, closed down after crowd gathers

BJP's Bengaluru (South) MP Tejasvi Surya had inspected KR market and had requested that a part of the market be shifted to National College Grounds.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) initiative to shift a part of the operations of KR Market in Bengaluru to National College Grounds in Basavanagudi appears to have backfired after the market at the grounds was closed down within a day due to large crowds gathering in the area.

Videos taken at National College Grounds show that there was very little physical distancing followed as customers thronged to the grounds to buy grocery.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who represents Bengaluru (South) constituency inspected KR Market, a popular market dealing in commodities, on Friday before requesting the police and BBMP officials to shift part of the market's operations to National College Grounds. Similarly, the Sarakki Market in JP Nagar was proposed to operate from Jaraganahalli Grounds.

However, within a day, it became clear that the step taken to increase physical distancing between hawkers and among customers was not working as expected.

It's horrible at National college grounds Basavanagudi in @NammaBengaluroo. today. As portion of the market shifted for public convenience, situation went out of control. People senslesly crowded to buy vegetables #COVID19Bangalore @timesofindia @Ananthaforu @petleepeter pic.twitter.com/hBUPP4BwCW — Chethan Shivakumar (@chethan18) March 28, 2020

Politicians must resist PR stunts and symbolism during such pandemic. Bengaluru south MP @Tejasvi_Surya tries to set up a make shift vegetable market at National College grounds. Social distancing goes for a toss. Locals object, market closed now. pic.twitter.com/UGkqWtLJXV — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) March 28, 2020

Whoa, so this is national college grounds in Bangalore where markets were set up today.



Zero regard to social distancing. @BBMPCOMM @BBMP_MAYOR Something needs to be done here. pic.twitter.com/ucen99kbWg — Swathy R Iyer (@swathyriyerTOI) March 28, 2020

The market at the grounds was closed down on Saturday and it was decided on Saturday that the market will operate out of APS College Grounds instead. Officials hope to implement measures so that people do not crowd in the newly designated market area.